IUSF convenor and three others remanded further

Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Kumara Mudalige and three others arrested in connection with the damaging of public property during a recent protest, have been further remanded until August 17.

Kaduwela Acting Magistrate Sandya Thalduwa today ordered to further remand the suspects including IUSF Wasantha Mudalige, President of the Sri Jayewardenepura University Students’ Federation Amila Sandeepa, Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) Administrative Secretary Chameera Koswatte and party activist Koshila Hansamali.

The defendants were not produced before the court today due to the absence of the magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspects had been taken into custody over the demonstration carried out near the entry road to Parliament on August 03 during which the OIC of Maharagama Police had also sustained critically injured.

The officers of Thalangama Police had made the arrests on Thursday (Aug. 05). They had been remanded until today after being produced at court.