COVID-19 recoveries surpass 300,000 in Sri Lanka

August 11, 2021   05:11 pm

The total number of patients who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in Sri Lanka surpassed the 300,000-mark on Wednesday, health ministry statistics showed.

Total recoveries have risen to 300,406 after another 2,244 patients were discharged from hospitals within the past 24 hours. 

Sri Lanka’s tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus currently stands at 339,092 while the number of infected patients currently under medical care is 33,346.

