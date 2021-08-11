Nearly 150,000 in Colombo District still unvaccinated, survey reveals

Approximately 150,000 people aged above 30 years in Colombo District are still unvaccinated, says Colombo Divisional Secretary Pradeep Yasaratna.

A survey conducted in 557 Grama Niladhari divisions of Colombo District has brought the matter to light.

Addressing a media briefing held today (August 11), Mr. Yasaratna noted that measures will be taken to identify these unvaccinated adults and direct them to the inoculation drive.

Speaking further, he said, “A total of 1,334,947 people aged above 30 years are residing in the Colombo District. More than 90% of them have got themselves vaccinated.”

The divisional secretary added that a survey was carried out into the unvaccinated senior citizens over 60 years in the Colombo District.

Survey has successfully completed analysing data from 547 Grama Niladhari Divisions. Based on this study, at least 99,373 people aged between 30-59 years are yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Majority of the unvaccinated people above 60 years of age are from Colombo and Kolonnawa divisional secretariat divisions, Mr. Yasaratne stated, adding that health officials expect to vaccinate 46,672 senior citizens by this week.

In the meantime, a vaccination program was kicked off today for the elderly people with severe illnesses living in the Western Province.

According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, Sri Lanka has rolled our more than 400,000 coronavirus vaccinations on Tuesday (August 10).

Among them, 148,690 received their first dose while 279,845 others completed the vaccine course upon being administered the second dose.