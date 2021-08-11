Issuing vehicle revenue licenses in Western Province temporarily halted

Issuance of vehicle revenue licences within Western Province suspended from tomorrow until August 31, the Western Provincial Commissioner of Motor Traffic, Chandima Dissanayake has announced.

Accordingly, fines will not be imposed until September 30 on revenue licences expiring within this period.

The commissioner further stated that revenue licenses can be obtained through the online method by visiting the website of the Western Province Motor Traffic Department (www.motortraffic.wp.gov.lk).