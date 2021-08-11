Coronavirus: 2,154 new infections confirmed so far today

Coronavirus: 2,154 new infections confirmed so far today

August 11, 2021   07:11 pm

As many as 2,154 persons have tested positive for coronavirus so far today (August 11), the Ministry of Health reported.

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 341,246.

At present, 35,500 virus-infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries crossed 300,000 today as 2,244 more patients were discharged after returning to health. The tally now stands at 300,406.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories