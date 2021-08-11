Coronavirus: 2,154 new infections confirmed so far today

As many as 2,154 persons have tested positive for coronavirus so far today (August 11), the Ministry of Health reported.

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 341,246.

At present, 35,500 virus-infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries crossed 300,000 today as 2,244 more patients were discharged after returning to health. The tally now stands at 300,406.