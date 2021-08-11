95% of population over 30 have received at least one dose of vaccines

Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi says that around 95 percent of the country’s population above the age of 30 have received at least a single dose of one of the Covid-19 vaccines.

The government had recently decided to extend the current Covid vaccination programme to include those below 30 years of age.

Around 3.5 million of the total 21 million population of the country are below 30 and given the current surge of the deadly viral infection, the importance of vaccinating people in the 18-29 age group had been highlighted.

The government had expressed confidence that it can start vaccinating below 30 years of age population by the end of August.