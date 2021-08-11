Sri Lanka confirms another 124 Covid-19 deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 124 coronavirus related deaths for August 10, pushing the country official death toll due to the virus pandemic to 5,464.

This is reportedly the highest daily count of Covid-19 deaths recorded in the country while this also marks the third consecutive day that the daily count of Covid-19 deaths has exceeded 100.

Of the Covid-19 deaths confirmed today, 75 are males and 49 are females while one of the victims is below the age of 30. Twenty-eight are between the ages of 30-59 while the remaining 95 are aged 60 and above.