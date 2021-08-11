Covid-19: daily count of new cases climbs to 2,890

The Ministry of Health reported that another 736 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, increasing the daily count of new cases to 2,890.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country thus far to 341,982.

Over 36,000 infected patients are currently being treated for the virus while total recoveries has crossed the 300,000-mark in Sri Lanka.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in island has climbed to 5,464.