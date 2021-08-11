Covid-19: daily count of new cases climbs to 2,890

Covid-19: daily count of new cases climbs to 2,890

August 11, 2021   08:24 pm

The Ministry of Health reported that another 736 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, increasing the daily count of new cases to 2,890.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country thus far to 341,982.

Over 36,000 infected patients are currently being treated for the virus while total recoveries has crossed the 300,000-mark in Sri Lanka. 

The death toll due to Covid-19 in island has climbed to 5,464.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories