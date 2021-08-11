New Zealand’s first resident High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Mr Michael Edward Appleton together with Mr. Andrew Traveller the Deputy High Commissioner called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees this morning (11).

The Ambassador conveyed his pleasure to be the New Zealand first resident High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and expressed his keen interest in growing collaboration between the both nations.

As one of the world’s largest milk producers, The Ambassador mentioned that New Zealand is pleased to share dairy industry technology and know-how with Sri Lanka.

Referring to his previous discussions with Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa, the Ambassador said he is optimistic on bridging the two nations through sports and games.

Thanking for opportunity, the Ambassador said he is looking forward to working together with the Government to enhance bilateral relations with Sri Lanka.

Thanking the Ambassador for the visit, the Prime Minister stated that he is also looking forward to working together with the Government of New Zealand to enhance the friendship between both nations and wished the Ambassador a very successful tenure in Sri Lanka.

Prof. G. L. Peiris, Minister of Education, Hon. Ajith Nivard Cabraal, State Minister of Finance, Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reforms and Mr. Yoshitha Rajapaksa, Chief of Staff of the Hon. Prime Minister and Mr Senaka Silva, former New Zealand Honorary Consulate in Sri Lanka were also present at the meeting.