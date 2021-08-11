Two employees test Covid-19 positive at SLC HQ

August 11, 2021   11:04 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that the SLC Headquarters in Colombo has started to operate with a minimal number of employees, effective from today (11).

The decision was taken, following the detection of two SLC employees as Covid Positive, and also considering the current health situation in the country, a statement said, adding that the rest of the employees will attend to regular work via virtual measures.

In the meantime, at the High-Performance Center (HPC), player rehabilitation and fitness programs will operate, whilst no squad training programs will take place as the players are currently in Pallekele to take part in the Invitational T20 League.

The ‘Dialog – SLC Invitational T20 League’ is scheduled to commence tomorrow (12).

