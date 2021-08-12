Revised quarantine measures for travellers from overseas

The Director-General of Health Services has issued revised quarantine measures for travellers arriving in Sri Lanka from overseas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The communiqué, published on Wednesday (August 11), states that all fully vaccinated Sri Lankans, their foreign national spouses and children as well as dual citizens with a travel history (including transit) in the past 14 days to India, are not required to get prior approval from Foreign Ministry or Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to disembark in Sri Lanka.

However, they will be subjected to a PCR test upon arrival on the island, it read further.

The amended quarantine measures issued by the DG of Health Services are as follows:

11-08-2021-Quarantine Measures for Travellers Arriving From Overseas During COVID-19 Pandemic by Adaderana Online on Scribd