Army launches mobile vaccination fleet

The Sri Lanka Army, taking the country’s national vaccination drive to new heights, will inaugurate the mobilization of its Western Province-based Mobile Vaccination Fleet.

The program, prioritizing the COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly, sick, handicapped, and feeble sections in society, will commence this morning (August 12) at the Army Headquarters

The mobile inoculation program will be carried out as per directions given by Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, the Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

To begin with, ten special vehicles with medical teams of the Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps (SLAMC) and the Directorate of Preventive Medicine and Mental Health inside each vehicle would accordingly administer the vaccine visiting doorsteps.

However, those who need this mobile service are requested to register themselves with the NOCPCO through the hotline 1906 or telephone number 0112-860 002.