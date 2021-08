Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has granted approval to increase the prices of Laugfs Liquid Petroleum (LP) Gas cylinders.

The new price of a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder is Rs 1,856.

Accordingly, the old price of a 12.5 kg cylinder has been upwardly revised by Rs 363.

In addition, the price of a mini (5 kg) Laugfs gas cylinder has been raised to Rs 743. This is an increase of Rs 145 from the previous price.