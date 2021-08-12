The effects of the Delta variant of the coronavirus will be severe in the coming two weeks, says Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Department of Immunology & Molecular Medicine at Sri Jayewardenepura.

Joining the TV Derana ‘Aluth Parlimenthuwa’ program last night (August 11), Dr. Jeewandara said that the Delta variant is twice as prevalent as the Wuhan variety.

“This delta effect has only just begun, and the severity of this is expected to continue, especially in the next two to three weeks.

It is twice as prevalent as the Wuhan variety. We could be infected if we remove the mask for even 5 seconds. Strict measures should be taken at this time to prevent the spread of this.”

Dr. Jeewandara further said that the policies should be based on which is more important between food and oxygen.

“The question we will have tomorrow, is whether will we die without food or die without oxygen? We do not die without food. A person who can afford it will give us food. But we cannot survive without oxygen. We have to make new decisions and move forward.”