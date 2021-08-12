Landslides block several roads in central hills

Landslides have occurred in several areas on the main road at Ginigathhena due to the heavy rains experienced in the western slopes of the central hills, Ada Derana correspondent said.

As a result, traffic on the Hatton-Kandy and Hatton-Colombo main roads has been temporarily disrupted, said Ranjith Alahakoon, Assistant Director of the Nuwara Eliya Disaster Management Unit.

In addition, landslides have occurred at several places in the Ambagamuwa area on the Ginigathhena-Nawalapitiya main road as well.

Road Development Authority is currently working to restore the blocked roads, the Police said.

Watawala Police stated that many houses in the low-lying areas of the Watawala area have also been inundated due to the overflowing of the Hatton Oya.