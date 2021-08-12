Recoveries tally moves up as 2,049 patients regain health

A total of 2,049 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, says the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 302,455.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 342,079 cases of COVID-19 to date. According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, more than 34,000 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death toll soared to 5,464 after a record high of 124 victims were confirmed yesterday.