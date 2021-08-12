Heavy showers expected in several provinces

Issuing an advisory for heavy rains, the Department of Meteorology says that the showery conditions over south western part of the island is expected to continue during next few hours.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.