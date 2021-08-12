Govt. to establish new gas company affiliated to CPC

The government has decided to establish a new company affiliated to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to produce liquid gas.

Reportedly, the decision has been taken during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held earlier this week.

The CPC manufactures approximately 5% of Sri Lanka’s liquid gas and provides its products to the Litro Gas Lanka and Laugfs Gas PLC for distribution.

The Ministry of Energy has already initiated preliminary measures for the constructions of new oil refinery in Sapugaskanda and nearly 20% of the country’s gas requirement can be produced following the construction of this oil refinery, the CPC stated.