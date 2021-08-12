Ministerial committee on teachers salary issue to meet trade unions

The Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to resolve the salary anomalies of teachers and principals have decided to meet the relevant trade unions separately within the next week.

Committee members Ministers Dallas Alahapperuma, Wimal Weerawansa, Mahinda Amaraweera, and Prasanna Ranatunga held its first meeting in Colombo this morning (August 12).

The Committee was appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to study and make recommendations regarding resolving the salary disparity between principals and teachers

The statement read that, the discussions were held with a view to making Principals and Teachers Honorary Professionals in the Public Service Hierarchy of Sri Lanka, as acknowledged in the Policy Statement on the Prosperity Vision.

The committee had obtained information from the Ministry of Education on the steps taken so far and decided to meet the relevant trade unions separately next week.

The Sub-Committee will take steps to make appropriate recommendations as soon as possible in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the statement read.