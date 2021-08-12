Sri Lanka reports 156 COVID-19 fatalities, highest reported in a day

Sri Lanka has registered 156 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Wednesday (August 11).

This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day.

This also marks the fourth consecutive day that the daily count of Covid-19 deaths has exceeded 100.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 5,620.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 87 males and 69 females.

None among the victims are aged below 30 years while 35 victims are aged between 30-59 years and 121 others are aged 60 and above.