COVID vaccination centres manned by army, police operative today

The COVID vaccination program, jointly operated by Sri Lanka Police and the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), will be carried on today as well, Senior Dig Ajith Rohana says.

Accordingly, vaccinations will be rolled out at the Randiya Uyana community centre at Mihijaya Sevana housing complex in Modara.

In addition, another vaccination clinic conducted by the Police, will be operative at the Vidyalankara Pirivena in Dematagoda.

The police spokesman appealed to the unvaccinated people above the age of 30 years in the area to receive their COVID jabs from the aforementioned clinics between 9.00 am and 5.00 pm today.

Speaking further, the police spokesman said the community police units of Sri Lanka is conducting special awareness programs on the importance of COVID vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Army-manned vaccination centres will be rolling out the first and second doses of Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines today.

The army also mobilized its Western Province-based mobile vaccination fleet yesterday to inoculate the elderly, sick, handicapped, and feeble sections in society.

Those who require this mobile service have been requested to register themselves with the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) through the hotline 1906 or telephone number 0112-860 002.

Details of vaccination clinics operated by the army are as follows:

First dose of Sinopharm vaccine

Colombo District

• Viharamahadevi Park

• Army Hospital, Narahenpita (AH-CBO)

• Sugathadasa Outdoor Stadium

• Mobile Medical Team (Colombo South)



Second dose of Sinopharm vaccine

Jaffna District

• Kopay District Hospital (Kopay MOH)

• Achchuveli District Hospital (Kopay MOH)

• Kokavil Hindu College (Nallur MOH)

• MOH Office, Nallur (Nallur MOH)

• St. Anthony’s Church, Chunnakam (Uduvil MOH)

• MOH Office, Uduvil (Uduvil MOH)

• Mallakam Maha Vidyalaya (Thelippalai MOH)

• MOH Office, Chankanai (Chankanai MOH)

• Clinic Centre, Navalar Road (Jaffna MC)

• Mobile vaccination (Jaffna MC)

• Pandathiruppu Girls’ School (Sandilipay MOH)

• PMCU Kaithady (Chavakachcheri MOH)

• Gold Jubilee Hall, Chavakachcheri (Chavakachcheri MOH)

• Varany District Hospital (Chavakachcheri MOH)

• Kodikamam District Hospital (Chavakachcheri MOH)

• Muruthenkerny District Hospital (Muruthenkerny MOH)

Colombo District

• Viharamahadevi Park

• AH(CBO)

• Sugathadasa Outdoor Stadium

• MOH Jinthupitiya

• Mobile Medical Team (Colombo South)

• National Institute of Education (NIE), Maharagama

• Vidyaloka Pirivena, Dematagoda

• Randiya Uyana

Gampaha District

• BOI, Biyagama

Badulla District

• Army Base Hospital, Diyatalawa (ABH-DLA)

Kilinochchi District

• Army Base Hospital, Kilinochchi (ABH-KLN)

Anuradhapura District

• Army Hospital, Anuradhapura (AH-ANP)

Mullaitivu District

• Army Base Hospital, Mullaitivu (ABH-MLT)



First dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Colombo District

• AH-CBO

• Mobile Medical Team (Colombo South)