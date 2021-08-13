COVID-19 Task Force in a crucial discussion

August 13, 2021   03:04 pm

A crucial meeting of Sri Lanka’s Presidential Task Force on Prevention of COVID-19 has reportedly been convened today at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, with its decisions expected to be announced later in the day. 

Accordingly, the discussion will decide on the next steps to be taken to monitor the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

The task force had commenced the meeting this morning (13) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rjapaksa.

The decision taken during the meeting are expected to be announced shortly by the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, sources said. 

Speculation had been rife over the possibility of the government re-imposing travel restrictions or even a lockdown as urged by several medical associations and experts in the wake of the rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in the country and the spike in fatalities. 

