No plans for complete lockdown, but travel restrictions could be strengthened  Prof. Jayasumana

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana says that although the government has no intention of placing the country under complete lockdown, there is a possibility that travel restrictions could be further tightening to some extent.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Prevention of COVID-19, he said that today’s discussion focused on controlling the prevailing situation in the country.

“Various opinions were presented. Certain decision will undergo changes in the coming days,” he pointed out.

Asked whether the country will be placed under lockdown, the State Minister said that the Army Commander will hold a press conference and make a special statement regarding that this evening.

He added that there is no intention to completely lockdown the country and that, however there could be a further tightening of travel restrictions to a certain extent.

Queried about the rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country, Prof. Jayasumana stated that the matter was extensively discussed at the meeting today and that certain decision were taken after considering the recommendations put forward by health sectors. “An official statement on that will be made today.”