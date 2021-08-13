Officials directed to pay special attention to senior citizens with long-term illnesses

August 13, 2021   04:40 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed health authorities to pay special attention on people aged above 60 years suffering from long-term non-communicable diseases, during this pandemic.

The President out that majority of the COVID victims confirmed recently were unvaccinated senior citizens over 60 years of age with long-term illnesses. A considerable number of deaths have been reported in the Western Province.

His directives came during the meeting of the special committee on COVID-19 mitigation held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (August 13), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a media release.

Reportedly, the health officials have been given further instructions to prioritize senior citizens when conducting PCR or rapid antigen tests and to isolate those who have underwent kidney transplants or blood transfusions.

Meanwhile, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, the Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), stated that the unvaccinated people in the Western Province have already been identified. Measures will be taken to vaccinate them in the coming days, he added.

