Inter-provincial travel restrictions further tightened; possession of vaccination cards to be mandatory in public

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that inter-provincial travel restrictions will be further tightened from midnight today (13).

He stated this while announcing the decisions taken today during the meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 Control, held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Army Commander said that traveling between provinces will be completely prohibited fro midnight today in order to control the spread of Covid-19 and that inter-provincial public transport services will also be suspended.

He said that only those in the banking, agricultural, apparel and tourism sectors as well as those engaged in essential services including healthcare, ports, airport will be allowed to travel between provinces.

The Army Commander further said that with effect from September 15, people visiting public places are urged to carry their vaccination cards (fully vaccinated) with them as they will be checked. Persons without vaccination cards, confirming that they have received both doses of vaccine, will not be permitted to enter public places.

He added that health guidelines given by authorities will have to be strictly followed at supermarkets, shops, shopping malls and restaurants etc.

With regard to calling employees to work in the public and private sectors, the heads of respective institutions are vested with the authority to recall employees living outside of the relevant province. At institutions in the private sector, employees should be called to work while adhering to health guidelines and while considering the space at the place of work.