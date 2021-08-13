Special meeting of party leaders on Monday

A special meeting of political party leaders has been scheduled for Monday (August 16) on the request of Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the meeting will take place at the parliament complex.

Minister Gunawardena, speaking in this regard, said he decided to call for a special party leaders’ meeting to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

In the meantime, the parliament is due to convene from Tuesday (August 17) to Friday (August 20).