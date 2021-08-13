COVID: 2,382 new infections detected so far today

COVID: 2,382 new infections detected so far today

August 13, 2021   06:51 pm

As many as 2,382 persons have tested positive for coronavirus so far today (August 13), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 347,500.

At present, more than 37,000 virus-infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The tally of total recoveries reached 304,628 today as 2,173 more patients were discharged after returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from novel coronavirus stands over 5,600.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories