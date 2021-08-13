Sri Lanka records 155 more COVID-related deaths

Sri Lanka has registered 155 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Thursday (August 12).

This marks the fifth consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 100.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 5,775.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 85 males and 70 females.

Three among the victims are aged below 30 years while 41 of them are aged between 30-59 years and 111 others are aged 60 and above.