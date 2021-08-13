Daily COVID infections count hits 3,152 today

A total of 770 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 today (August 13), increasing the daily count of positive cases to 3,152.

According to the Government Information Department, 3,142 cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster. The remaining 10 were identified as arrivals from foreign countries.

The latest infections and delayed reported cases for the last week have brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 348,270, the Epidemiology Unit said.

Official data showed that as many as 304,628 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 5,775.

More than 38,000 are currently under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.