Showers or thundershowers in some areas after 2pm

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the Hambantota district.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Few showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee in the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times.

Nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara, may experience swell waves, having (2.0m - 2.5m) height (This is not for land area).

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.