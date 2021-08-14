Special commodity levy imposed on several food items

August 14, 2021   09:24 am

The Minister of Finance has issued a Gazette Extraordinary, imposing a special levy on several commodities.

According to the communiqué, the tax order will be in effect for a period of one year commencing from August 12, 2021, subject to provisions of Sub Section (3) of Section 2 of the Special Commodity Levy Act, No. 48 of 2007.

Further, the tax order previously made under the provisions of Special Commodity Act and published in two gazette notifications issued on September 30, 2020 and December 16, 2020 has been rescinded with effect from August 12, 2021.

Thereby, a special commodity levy is exacted on the following items:

H.S. Code  Commodity Item  Special Commodity Levy
0305.54.10   Sprats Rs. 100.00 per kg

0305.52.00
0305.53.00
0305.54.90
0305.59.30
0305.59.90

 Dried Fish Rs. 100.00 per kg
0405.10 Butter Rs. 880.00 per kg
0405.20 Dairy Spreads Rs. 880.00 per kg
0405.90 Other Rs. 880.00 per kg
0910.99.10 Mathe Seeds Rs. 50.00 per kg
1102.90.20 Kurakkan (Eleusine coracana spp.) flour Rs. 150.00 per kg
1207.50 Mustard Seeds Rs. 62.00 per kg
2501.00

Salt (including table salt and denatured salt) and pure sodium chloride 

 Rs. 40.00 per kg

 

The gazette further states that the balance amount after collecting Rs. 10.00 per kilogram from the applicable Special Commodity Levy of Rs. 40.00 per kilogram on importation of Salt (Sodium Chloride BP), classified under HS Code of 2501.00, by any pharmaceutical manufacturing enterprises – registered with the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) not for any commercial purposes – will be waived off.

 

Gazette Extraordinary 2021-... by Adaderana Online

