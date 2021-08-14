Three suspects held with Kerala cannabis & Ice worth nearly Rs. 50M

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended three individuals today (august 14) along with a haul of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice’ and Kerala cannabis.

The suspects and the narcotics consignment were taken into custody during a special foot patrol conducted in the area of Valvettithurai this morning, the Navy said.

According to reports, approximately 126kg of Kerala cannabis and more than 2kg of ‘Ice’ have been seized by the naval personnel of SLNS Uththara and Naval Deployment Point Pedro attached to the Northern Naval Command.

In addition, a cab used by the suspects to transfer the contraband was also taken into custody.

The patrolling party has spotted a group of individuals loading polythene sacks into a cab parked at the beach. On suspicion, they have searched the cab and managed to recover 60 parcels of Kerala cannabis stuffed in three sacks and three packages of crystal methamphetamine concealed in plastic container.

Reportedly, the street value of the Kerala cannabis and crystal methamphetamine held in this operation is believed to be nearly Rs.50 million.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Kilinochchi, aged between 32 to 38 years.

The accused, together with the stock of narcotic substances and the cab, were handed over to the Velvettithurai Police for onward legal action.