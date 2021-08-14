Legal action against people violating interprovincial travel ban - Police

August 14, 2021   11:01 am

The police will seek stern legal action against people who violate interprovincial travel restrictions, says Senior DIG Ajith Rohana.

Teams of police officers have been deployed to entry and exit points of each province, the police spokesman said, adding that the assistance of the tri-forces will be obtained to operate roadblocks and to patrol provincial borders.

Consequent to the ban on interprovincial movement which came into effect from midnight yesterday, the public transport services have been suspended until further notice.

The police spokesman noted that any public transport vehicle owner, driver, conductor or assistant who disregard travel restrictions will be dealt with legal measures.

No individuals, expect those who are employed in essential services, will be allowed to cross provincial borders from today. However, essential workers are required to provide their office ID or a letter issued by their workplace to prove that they are called to duty, SDIG Rohana noted.

