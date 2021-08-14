Hospital worker arrested for selling coronavirus vaccines

A minor employee of Lunawa District Hospital has been arrested for charging money from people to administer Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, says Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana.

The arrest was made on Friday (August 13) in a joint operation carried out by the Divisional Intelligence Unit of Mount Lavinia Police and the investigation officers of the Ministry of Health.

According the police spokesman, the suspect was taken into custody on charges of selling Sinopharm vaccines for Rs. 2,000 and forging COVID vaccination cards.

After the health ministry received a tip-off in this regard, an undercover operation was launched to apprehend the suspect.

The suspect is expected to be produced before Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today.