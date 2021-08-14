Can arrest without warrant for not wearing face masks in public - Police

Can arrest without warrant for not wearing face masks in public - Police

August 14, 2021   01:53 pm

Police are conducting a special operation to apprehend people not wearing face masks at public venues, says Senior DIG Ajith Rohana.

A person who does not wear a face mask in public can be arrested without a warrant on charges of committing an offence in violation of Section 4 and 5 of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance and Section 264 of the Penal Code, the police spokesman noted.

He explained that as per the provisions of the gazette notification published by the health minister on October 15, 2020 and the Quarantine Ordinance, people are required to wear face masks at public places.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories