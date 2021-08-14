Can arrest without warrant for not wearing face masks in public - Police

Police are conducting a special operation to apprehend people not wearing face masks at public venues, says Senior DIG Ajith Rohana.

A person who does not wear a face mask in public can be arrested without a warrant on charges of committing an offence in violation of Section 4 and 5 of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance and Section 264 of the Penal Code, the police spokesman noted.

He explained that as per the provisions of the gazette notification published by the health minister on October 15, 2020 and the Quarantine Ordinance, people are required to wear face masks at public places.