Teachers and principals launch online petition

Teachers and principals have initiated an online petition today (August 14) to urge the government to resolve the salary disparities in their respective services.

The petition has been put together by the joint alliance formed by teacher-Principal trade unions.

Secretary of Ceylon Teachers’ Union, Joseph Stalin, who spoke on the matter, said they intend to continue the trade union action until the government provides proper solutions to their issues.

“We invite everyone to sign this petition to urge the government to resolve this issue.”

He said the recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the country forced the trade unions to limit their outdoor campaigns.

Meanwhile, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that the teacher-principal salary anomalies will be discussed with all related trade unions.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to resolve the issue held its first meeting Thursday (August 12) and met with the trade union representatives the following day. The panel consists of Ministers Dallas Alahapperuma, Wimal Weerawansa, Mahinda Amaraweera, and Prasanna Ranatunga.

Following several more rounds of discussions in the future, the committee’s final report will be presented to the Cabinet, Minister Ranatunga said further.