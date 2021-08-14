Issuing vehicle revenue licenses in Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces temporarily halted

Issuance of vehicle revenue licences in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces has been suspended due to the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the country.

This was announced in separate notices issued by the Chief Secretary of Sabaragamuwa Province and the Deputy Chief Secretary of Central Province.

Thereby, the Motor Traffic Department’s head office and Divisional Secretariats in the Central Province will not issue vehicle revenue licences to vehicles registered in the Central Province, from August 17 to September 15.

Fines will not be imposed on revenue licences expiring within this period, the media notice issued by the Central Province Deputy Chief Secretary read further.

Consequently, the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council and Divisional Secretariats will temporarily halt the issuance of vehicle revenue licences from August 16 to September 15.

Accordingly, fines will not be imposed until October 15 on revenue licences expiring within this period.

Sabaragamuwa Province Chief Secretary stated that online services will be continued and that temporary vehicle revenue licences issued online are valid for a period of 60 days.