Person arrested over forewarning about alleged impending attack

An individual has been arrested today (August 14) in connection with a forewarning about an attack on a foreign institution in Colombo related to international relations, the police spokesman said.

In a statement, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana mentioned that the Kollupitiya Police had received a complaint regarding the said forewarning.

The complaint was filed on Friday (August 13) by an official of the relevant institution.

Thereby, probes were initiated by Kollupitiya Police and were later taken charge by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

Investigations led to the arrest of a former officer of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) who was reportedly suspended from duty.

According to the police spokesman, the arrestee hails from Hindagala area and temporarily resides in Panagoda area.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the CCD and the Kollupitiya Police.