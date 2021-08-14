Offices of Persons Registration Dept. closed until further notice

The Department of Registration of Persons has decided to close off its head office and all provincial branches for the public from August 16 until further notice.

The decision was taken after several staff members of the department were exposed to COVID-19.

In a notice issued on Friday (August 13), the Commissioner General of the Department, Viyani Gunathilaka said necessary steps will be taken to deliver the National Identity Cards (NIC) to the applicants, who have already reserved appointments or submitted applications, via registered post.

Further, a special arrangement has been made to issue NICs for those who require obtaining National Identity Cards promptly for emergency and essential purposes such as for examinations, interviews, to obtain passports and they can inform their urgent requirement to the Department through the under-mentioned telephone numbers.

The public can obtain further information on issuance of NICs and other services by contacting the following telephone numbers:

Head Office: 0115 226 126 / 0115 226 100

Southern Province Branch: 091 222 8348

North-western Province Branch: 037 222 4337

Eastern Province Branch: 065 222 9449

Northern Province Branch: 024 222 7201