Sri Lankas daily case-fatality percentage exceeds global figures

Sri Lankas daily case-fatality percentage exceeds global figures

August 14, 2021   11:07 pm

The daily global case-fatality percentage for COVID-19, or the daily number of COVID-19 deaths compared to the daily infections, is as low as 1.4 percent.

However, the figure is as high as 5 percent in Sri Lanka, indicates the severity of the coronavirus situation in the country.

On both August 11 and 12, Sri Lanka’s daily case-fatality percentage was at 5 percent.

As per the report on August 06, the percentage was at 3.5 percent.

Data indicates a gradual increase of the percentage as 3.3, 3.7, 3.9, and 4.2 respectively.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has reported 1,130 COVID-19 deaths within the last 10 days alone.

Seeing as that this figure accounts for one-fifth of all COVID-19 in the country, the pandemic situation in Sri Lanka can be considered to be at a critical junction.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories