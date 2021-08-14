The daily global case-fatality percentage for COVID-19, or the daily number of COVID-19 deaths compared to the daily infections, is as low as 1.4 percent.

However, the figure is as high as 5 percent in Sri Lanka, indicates the severity of the coronavirus situation in the country.

On both August 11 and 12, Sri Lanka’s daily case-fatality percentage was at 5 percent.

As per the report on August 06, the percentage was at 3.5 percent.

Data indicates a gradual increase of the percentage as 3.3, 3.7, 3.9, and 4.2 respectively.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has reported 1,130 COVID-19 deaths within the last 10 days alone.

Seeing as that this figure accounts for one-fifth of all COVID-19 in the country, the pandemic situation in Sri Lanka can be considered to be at a critical junction.