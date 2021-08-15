Blood reserves depleted at National Blood Center

The blood reserves at the National Blood Transfusion Service have reportedly depleted due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

At the present, there is a daily requirement of 950 to 1000 units of blood, according to the Director of the National Blood Center Dr. Lakshman Edirisinghe.

The National Blood Center requests blood donors to donate blood as it is difficult to obtain the required amount on a daily basis.

Willing donors can make an appointment by calling 011-5 332 153 or 011-5 332 154 to visit any blood transfusion center on the island, Dr. Edirisinghe said.