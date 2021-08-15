Blood reserves depleted at National Blood Center

Blood reserves depleted at National Blood Center

August 15, 2021   11:15 am

The blood reserves at the National Blood Transfusion Service have reportedly depleted due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

At the present, there is a daily requirement of 950 to 1000 units of blood, according to the Director of the National  Blood Center Dr. Lakshman Edirisinghe.

The National Blood Center requests blood donors to donate blood as it is difficult to obtain the required amount on a daily basis.

Willing donors can make an appointment by calling 011-5 332 153 or 011-5 332 154 to visit any blood transfusion center on the island, Dr. Edirisinghe said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories