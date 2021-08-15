Two arrested for using and printing counterfeit money

Two individuals have been arrested yesterday (August 14) over the use, possession, printing of fake currency notes.

The arrest has been made by the officers of the Gradpass Police, Police Media Spokesperson Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Police have found 25 counterfeits of Rs 100 notes, 18 of Rs 500, and one counterfeit of a Rs 1,000 note on the suspects.

Sri Lanka Police points out that it has been observed that Rs 100 are too now counterfeited.

Therefore, the public should be more vigilant when using money, Police Media Spokesman said.