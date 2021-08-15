Two arrested for using and printing counterfeit money

Two arrested for using and printing counterfeit money

August 15, 2021   12:22 pm

Two individuals have been arrested yesterday (August 14) over the use, possession, printing of fake currency notes.

The arrest has been made by the officers of the Gradpass Police, Police Media Spokesperson Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Police have found 25 counterfeits of Rs 100 notes, 18 of Rs 500, and one counterfeit of a Rs 1,000 note on the suspects.

Sri Lanka Police points out that it has been observed that Rs 100 are too now counterfeited.

Therefore, the public should be more vigilant when using money, Police Media Spokesman said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories