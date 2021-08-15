All wedding functions banned from Tuesday midnight

All weddings functions, irrespective of the venue, will not be allowed to be held from Tuesday (August 17) midnight, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) stated.

The decision has been taken as a measure to control the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Accordingly, weddings, whether held at home or at a reception hall, will not be permitted until further notice.

Further, no activity that amasses the public will be allowed to be carried out from midnight today (August 15), Head of NOCPCO General Shavendra Silva stated.

Meanwhile, restaurants can allow dine-in customers only up to 50 percent of their capacity, the NOCPCO further said.

However, the government requests the public to avoid gathering in crowded places as much as possible, General Silva said.