PM says children above 12 years will be vaccinated

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the government plans to provide COVID-19 immunization to children over 12 years of age step by step.

The Prime Minister mentioned this speaking at the inauguration of the Southern Province COVID-19 Child Care Unit at the Hambantota Hospital, today (August 15).

The Prime Minister joined the event through a video call from the Carlton House in Tangalle.

He said that priority will be given to children with various complications when vaccinating children.

The concept of the Pediatric Medical Association is to establish COVID-19 Pediatric Units in every province.