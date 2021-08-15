BASL writes to Chief Justice on safety of court processes in coming weeks

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has written to Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya their concerns regarding the current pandemic situation in the country and its effects on the operation of courts in the coming weeks.

The letter points out that, 10 members of the country’s legal profession have already succumbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It further notes that the COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the rise with the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

Accordingly, the BASL has made several suggestions on how to carry out judicial processes in the coming few weeks, which will be a critical period in the local pandemic timeline.

The letter addressed to the Chief Justice contains 8 pointers and recommendations made by the BASL including segmenting the court list into sessions and banning the public inside courts during sessions unless necessary.

BASL Letter to Chief Justic... by Adaderana Online