Total lives claimed by the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka now stand over 6,000 as a record high of 161 new victims were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Saturday (August 14).

This marks the seventh consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-related deaths surpassed 100.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 6,096.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 83 males and 78 females.

As many as 122 deaths were reported among the elderly people who are aged above 60 years. In addition, 38 individuals aged between 30-59 years and one female below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.