Daily COVID cases count hits 3,435 today

A total of 859 more people tested positive for COVID-19 today (August 15), increasing the daily count of positive cases to 3,435.

According to the Government Information Department, all new cases reported today were associated with the New Year cluster.

Following the new development, the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally now stands at 354,968, the Epidemiology Unit said.

Official data showed that as many as 309,732 patients who were infected with the virus have returned to health so far.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,096 after a record high of 161 victims were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services.

More than 39,000 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centres across the country.