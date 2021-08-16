Several spells of showers expected parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Vavuniya and Mullaitivu district after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in Hambantota district, it said.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Trincomalee in the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can be increased up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo will be fairly rough at times.