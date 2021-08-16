Several spells of showers expected parts of the country

Several spells of showers expected parts of the country

August 16, 2021   07:36 am

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Vavuniya and Mullaitivu district after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in Hambantota district, it said.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.  Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Trincomalee in the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can be increased up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo will be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories