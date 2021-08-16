253 arrested for violating quarantine laws, strict monitoring to continue - Police

Sri Lanka Police says that 253 persons have been arrested for violating quarantine regulations such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of arrests made thus far over the same offences to 54,612 persons.

Meanwhile a total of 479 individuals and 361 vehicles have been turned back at provincial borders.

Crossing provincial borders has been prohibited except for those engaged in essential services and employees of certain sectors.

The crossing of provincial borders will be allowed for the purposes of attending a funeral of a close relative or for medical treatment.

Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated that strict monitoring will continue at provincial borders while especial island-wide operations will be carried out to identify those flouting quarantine regulations and arrest them.