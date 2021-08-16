Marriage registrations allowed with limited participants

August 16, 2021   10:22 am

The government has prohibited holding any wedding functions from midnight Tuesday (August 17) irrespective of their venue.

However, marriage registrations will be allowed with limited participants, Police Media Spokesperson Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated.

Accordingly, only the bride and the groom, the parents of both parties, the marriage registrar, and the witnesses will be allowed at the registration.

In addition to weddings, all public events that amass crowds will not be allowed from today (August 16).

Meanwhile, a daily quarantine curfew will be implemented in the country from 10.00 pm to 04.00 am. Only essential service workers will be allowed to travel during this period.

Police Media Spokesman said that Sri Lanka Police has launched special patrols and surveillance operations to monitor quarantine law violations.

